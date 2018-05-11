Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Picks up helper Thursday
Ehler garnered an assist on Tyler Myers' opening goal in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Predators.
Although Ehlers has found ways to contribute -- he has six helpers and plus-5 rating through 11 games -- the winger is still looking for his first postseason goal. The Dane's lack of scoring has seen his minutes consistently drop from 25:43 in Game 2 down to 12:39 for Game 3. It's hard to imagine coach Paul Maurice would bump the 21-year-old from his second-line role, but he needs to start scoring soon if he is going to hold onto a spot in the top six.
