Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Picks up point

Ehlers garnered an assist against Ottawa on Monday.

Despite putting seven shots on goal in his previous two outings, Ehlers has been unable to find the back of the net -- stretching his goal drought to five games. The winger does have helpers in each of his last pair of contests, but the inability to tickle the twine is notable for a guy who needs just two more to reach the 30-goal threshold for the first time in his career.

