Ehlers logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Ehlers' goal drought reached 10 games Monday, but he's been somewhat productive with five assists and 34 shots in that span. This was his first power-play point during the slump. The winger is up to 21 points (seven on the power play), 68 shots on net, 19 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances this season, but it's bizarre to see him struggling to bulge the twine after posting at least 21 goals in six straight years.