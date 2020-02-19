Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Piles up three points

Ehlers scored a goal and two assists and had a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings.

Ehlers' tally just under six minutes into the third counted as the game-winner, and he also picked up helpers on a pair of Blake Wheeler goals. Ehlers has hit the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 games (three goals, seven assists) and has totaled 21 goals and 48 points for the season.