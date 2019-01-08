Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Placed on injured reserve
Ehlers (upper body) has been designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Ehlers is expected to be out until February, his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. The Jets haven't utilized the extra roster spot to make a call-up yet, but will likely do so prior to Thursday's trip to Minnesota. With Ehlers sidelined, Kyle Connor has moved back to the first line, while Jack Roslovic will get a shot at playing alongside Patrik Laine.
