Ehlers (illness) is expected to be in the lineup versus Utah on Friday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was considered a game-time decision but looks set to play in his usual second-line role without missing any action. The 28-year-old is also likely to stay on the first power-play unit. Brad Lambert will be Winnipeg's healthy scratch at forward.

