Ehlers recorded two assists, one on the power play, and a game-high seven shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Ehlers had the primary helper on both of the Jets' goals. He set up Andrew Copp on the power play and was later judged to have earned the first assist on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal at the 15:27 mark of the first period. That was it for the Jets' offense Saturday, but it was another productive outing for Ehlers. He has 15 goals, 33 points, 98 shots and a plus-12 rating in 31 outings.