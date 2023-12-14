Ehlers scored twice on five shots, added two assists and went plus-5 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Ehlers erased the Jets' two-goal deficit in the second period and then helped out on both of Mark Scheifele's goals as the team marched to a comeback win. This was easily the best game of the year for Ehlers, who had scored just once over his previous eight outings while adding four helpers in that span. On the season, he's got nine goals, 11 assists, 74 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 28 appearances.