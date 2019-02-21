Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Possibly returning Sunday
Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Ehlers (upper body) could return Sunday against the Coyotes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
This news effectively rules out Ehlers for Friday's road clash with the Golden Knights, but it's clear that Ehlers is rounding out his recovery from an upper-body injury that's already shelved him for 20 straight games. It's worth checking your league's free-agency pool to see if the Danish winger was dropped earlier on in his recovery. Ehlers has crafted a 0.68 points-per-game pace over four years of NHL service time and is not some run-of-the-mill skater.
