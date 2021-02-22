Ehlers notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Ehlers had the secondary helper on a Neal Pionk tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Ehlers remains productive with 10 goals, nine assists, 64 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 18 games this year. The Jets' top six can put up prolific scoring numbers, so Ehlers' second-line role should earn him some slightly easier matchups as opposing coaches try to neutralize the Mark Scheifele line.