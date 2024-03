Ehlers found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Ehlers opened the scoring 1:58 into the second period for his 22nd goal of the season. He also added two hits, five shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 15:45 of ice time. The 28-year-old winger is on a modest three-game point streak, scoring one goal and adding two assists over that span. With 65 points in 67 games played, Ehlers is close to averaging a point a game on the season and can be trusted as a consistent scorer.