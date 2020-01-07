Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Pots shorty Monday
Ehlers scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over Montreal.
Ehlers sprung Blake Wheeler on a breakaway shorthanded, but Wheeler returned the favor to throw a pass across the crease for an empty net for Ehlers to finish. The 23-year-old is now up to an even 17 goals, 17 assists and 123 shots across 43 games this campaign. He'll hope to ride the momentum into Wednesday's road clash with Toronto, as he's collected five points in his last five games.
