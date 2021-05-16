Ehlers (upper body) practiced Sunday in a non-contact jersey, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Ehlers has been sidelined since April 24 but is hoping to heal up in time for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Oilers. He'll likely need at least one full-contact practice to have a realistic chance of suiting up for the Jets' playoff opener. Ehlers' return would be a major boost to Winnipeg's offense, as he racked up 21 goals and 25 assists in 47 appearances during the regular season.