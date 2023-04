Ehlers joined the Jets for Wednesday's practice and took part in line rushes, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Ehlers' status for Game 5 on Thursday hasn't been confirmed, but this is an important step in the right direction. He's missed the Jets' last five contests because of the injury. Ehlers had 12 goals and 38 points in 45 regular-season appearances. If he does play Thursday, it might be on a line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter, based on Wednesday's line rushes.