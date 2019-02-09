Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Practices with team
Ehlers (upper body) practiced in non-contact garb Friday,
Jets coach Paul Maurice issued an update on Ehlers' status. "The window will be open in about seven or eight days," Maurice said. "He's touching the puck today with the group for the first time. He's on pace. There's not a lot of room with this one. We're going to wait a certain amount of time then see where he's at." Winnipeg has won nine of 14 games after losing the Dane to his upper-body injury back on Jan. 4.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...