Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Practices with team

Ehlers (upper body) practiced in non-contact garb Friday,

Jets coach Paul Maurice issued an update on Ehlers' status. "The window will be open in about seven or eight days," Maurice said. "He's touching the puck today with the group for the first time. He's on pace. There's not a lot of room with this one. We're going to wait a certain amount of time then see where he's at." Winnipeg has won nine of 14 games after losing the Dane to his upper-body injury back on Jan. 4.