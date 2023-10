Ehlers (undisclosed) is practicing with the regulars on Friday, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ehlers crashed into the boards near the end of Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames. It was unclear at the time as to the seriousness of the injury, but Ehlers looks fully healthy at practice. He was minus-2 with three shots on net in 17:08 of ice time in Winnipeg's opening game.