Ehlers logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ehlers has produced three helpers and a plus-3 rating during his six-game goal drought. The winger has 19 points, 54 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 outings this season. He's had some poor shooting luck -- he's converted at a 7.4 percent rate, by far the worst of his career, though he's still got time to turn things around. With over 10 weeks lost to an abdominal injury, it's unlikely he'll be able to extend his streak of 20-goal seasons to seven.