Ehlers collected a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

Ehlers got his stick on a Dylan DeMelo point shot 7:53 into the second period, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead. He added a helper on Neal Pionk's goal to round out the scoring in the latter stages of the third period. Ehlers, who has two points in back-to-back games, leads the Jets in goals (nine) and plus/minus (plus-11) and ranks second on the team with 16 points.