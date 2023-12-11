Ehlers logged an assist and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Ehlers' point streak is up to four games (one goal, four assists), and he's gone plus-6 in that span. The winger set up Mark Scheifele's empty-netter in the last minute of the contest. Ehlers is showing signs of turning things around, but he's still at a relatively modest 16 points with 66 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings. If Kyle Connor (lower body) misses time, Ehlers could be an option to join the first power-play unit.