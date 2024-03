Ehlers (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice and is regarded as a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against Carolina, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Ehlers' absence would disrupt his hot streak -- the 28-year-old has provided two goals and six points in his past five appearances. He's up to 18 goals and 42 points in 58 outings overall. If Ehler can't play Saturday, then Nino Niederreiter might assume a bigger role.