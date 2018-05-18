Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ready to return

Ehlers is available for Game 4 versus the Golden Knights on Friday after missing Game 3 due to illness, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Ehlers hasn't been skating with the team, which could be an indication he is also playing through an injury, but he should be back in a top-six role Friday. The winger will likely also retake his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 1:24 of ice time in the postseason. With the 21-year-old healthy, Jack Roslovic figures to be the odd man out.