Ehlers (upper body) will be available to play in Game 1 against Vegas on Tuesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Ehlers, who had been considered day-to-day, fully participated in practice Monday. He is slated to skate on the second line and work on the top power-play unit. Ehlers notched 12 goals, 38 points and 132 shots on net in 45 appearances during the regular season.