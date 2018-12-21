Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Records hat trick
Ehlers' empty-netter finished a hat trick Thursday, as his team skated to a 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Playing on a line with Mark Schiefele and Blake Wheeler can do wonders for your scoring, and it's doing that for Ehlers, who has three multi-goal games since his promotion to Winnipeg's top line. He's a great option to have in all formats.
