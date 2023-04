Ehlers (upper body) didn't practice Sunday and remains day-to-day ahead of Game 1 versus Vegas on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Ehlers, who skated on his own Sunday, declared himself good to go Saturday. It wouldn't be a surprise if he played in Winnipeg's playoff opener despite the Jets taking a cautious approach with his recovery. Ehlers generated 38 points and 132 shots on goal in 45 appearances during the regular season.