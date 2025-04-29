Ehlers (foot) skated with Winnipeg's strength and conditioning coach Tuesday, and he should participate in Wednesday's practice in a non-contact capacity, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers will miss his seventh straight outing against the Blues on Wednesday in Game 5, and a potential return in the first round of the playoffs remains doubtful. However, it is an encouraging sign that he has been skating and is close to practicing again. Ehlers generated 24 goals, 63 points and 174 shots on net in 69 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.