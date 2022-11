Ehlers (lower body) skated on his own Wednesday, but there's still no timeline for his return, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers will likely need to log several full practices with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, but his presence on the ice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, was nonetheless a step in the right direction for the 26-year-old winger. Ehlers picked up three helpers through the first two games of the campaign before suffering his lower-body injury.