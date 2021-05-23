Ehlers (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's matchup against Edmonton, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers will make his playoff debut Sunday, as he'll return to the lineup for the first time since Apr. 24. The 25-year-old should be a boost to the Jets offense, as they've scored five goals through the first two games of the series. In 47 games this season, Ehlers racked up 21 goals and 46 points across 16:54 of average ice time. Look for Ehlers to return to his normal top-six role while seeing action on the power play for Sunday's game.