Ehlers scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Ehlers remained hot with a tally in the third period of Sunday's game. He's collected three goals and seven points in six outings this year, and all but one of the helpers have come during his current four-game point streak. The Dane has added 21 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in a second-line role.