Ehlers (lower body) will not be available for the Jets' upcoming three-game road trip despite traveling with the team, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports Wednesday.

Ehlers has already missed the team's last four contests, which will bring his total to a minimum of seven games on the shelf due to his lower-body injury. Though it's a small sample size, Ehlers appeared to be entering the season in stride with three helpers through the opening two contests. Once cleared to play, the 26-year-old Dane should be in the mix for a spot in the top six in addition to taking on a power-play role.