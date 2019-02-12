Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ruled out next two games

Ehlers (upper body) won't suit up for the Jets' next two outings versus the Rangers and the Avalanche on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While Ehlers could be an option against Ottawa on Saturday, the winger seems more likely to slot back into the lineup during the club's three-game road trip that kicks off Feb. 20 versus Colorado. Once given the all-clear, the winger should retake his spot on the second line, which will see Jack Roslovic relegated to a bottom-six role.