Ehlers scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Ehlers got the puck off the faceoff and immediately ripped a snapshot past Darcy Kuemper to give Winnipeg a 4-1 lead. The 26-year-old winger now has 27 goals and 25 assists in 59 games this season. Ehlers will have only three more games to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.
