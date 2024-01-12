Ehlers scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ehlers tallied with 1:05 left in the third period to put the Jets ahead for the first time all game. Laurent Brossoit was able to hold the fort to secure the win, with Ehlers earning his fourth game-winner among 15 tallies on the year. At the midway mark of the campaign, the winger has 33 points, 121 shots on net, and a plus-21 rating over 41 appearances, putting him on pace to exceed his career high of 64 points in 2016-17. He's been hot in January with four goals and three assists over six outings.