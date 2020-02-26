Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores goal, assist in loss

Ehlers scored a goal on five shots and picked up an assist versus Washington on Tuesday.

Ehlers has racked up three goals in his last five outings along with four helpers. Following the acquisition of Cody Eakin, the 23-year-old Ehlers doesn't appear to have been slowed down by being bumped to a third-line role. At this rate, the winger should be capable of pushing for the 60-point mark for the third time in his five-year NHL career.