Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores goal, assist Sunday

Ehlers notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 victory over New Jersey.

Ehlers is currently riding a three-game goal streak which is the result of his promotion to playing on the top line with Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele. The winger has only put one shot on goal in his previous two outings, but both have found the back of the net. The Dane will look to make it four in a row versus Washington on Wednesday.