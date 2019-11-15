Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores goal in win

Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Ehlers' tally brought a five-game pointless streak to a close. The winger has racked up 15 points in 20 appearances this season and is on pace for a fourth consecutive 20-plus goal campaign. The Dane is locked into a top-six role and is averaging 1:51 of ice time with the man advantage.