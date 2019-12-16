Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores goal versus Flyers

Ehlers netted a goal on two shots against Philadelphia on Sunday.

In his last 10 contests, Ehlers registered four goals, four helpers and 20 shots while avaering 15:14 of ice time. The Dane's production has been exclusively at even strength, as he hasn't earned a power-play point in his last 12 games despite logging 1:38 of ice time with the man advantage over that stretch. Without power-play contributions, Ehlers will continue to be a mid-range fantasy option at best.