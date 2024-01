Ehlers scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Ehlers has two goals and an assist over his first three games in January. The 27-year-old's tally Friday tied the game at 1-1 in the second period. Ehlers continues to thrive in a top-line role, and he's up to 13 goals -- exceeding last year's total -- while adding 16 assists, 111 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 38 appearances overall.