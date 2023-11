Ehlers scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Ehlers' second-period tally held as the game-winner. The winger has earned four points, including three goals, over his last three contests. He's up to five tallies, nine points, 44 shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 outings overall. Ehlers remains in a second-line role, and his recent improved offense should help him hold onto that spot in the lineup.