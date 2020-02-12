Play

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores in lopsided loss

Ehlers scored his 20th goal of the season in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Ehlers has posted four straight seasons with 20 or more goals. His snipe in Tuesday's effort was of little consequence, but the milestone is still one that shows how valuable an asset the Danish-born winger has been over the years.

