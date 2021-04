Ehlers registered a goal on five shots and had two PIM in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday.

Ehlers beat Ottawa netminder Anton Forsberg from the high slot on a 2-on-2 rush to give the Jets a 2-0 lead in the first period. It was the third consecutive contest with a goal for Ehlers, who is also on a four-game point streak. The 24-year-old has racked up 42 points and a career-high plus-16 rating in 42 games.