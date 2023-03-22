Ehlers scored a goal on three shots, helping the Jets' to a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Ehlers opened the scoring, beating Karel Vejmelka on a breakaway off his own rebound. This goal is the Danish forward's third goal in his last five games, scoring four points in that span. On the season, Ehlers has nine goals and 31 points in 36 games.
