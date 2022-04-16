Ehlers scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

One of the few bright spots from this lopsided loss was Ehlers extending his point streak to eight games. The Dane has six goals and seven assists during the hot run. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 50 points, 224 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 55 appearances. This will count as his fourth 50-point campaign in seven NHL seasons.