Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores lone goal versus Rangers

Ehlers scored a goal during a 3-1 defeat to the Rangers on Sunday.

While that brought Ehlers to six points (two goals, four assists) in his last 10 games, he only skated for 13:37 during the contest -- his lowest mark since Dec. 7. The dip in time is strange since he'd only skated for less than 16 minutes on one other occasion during the last month, but head coach Paul Maurice could very well have been deploying a different strategy to counter the speedy Rangers. Regardless, the 21-year-old's been firing off the puck mercilessly and is up to 159 shots on goal for the season, and with Winnipeg ranking sixth in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.16), Ehlers should continue to find himself in advantageous offensive situations.