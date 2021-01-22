Ehlers picked up a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Ehlers helped stake the Jets to a 2-0 lead, opening the scoring with a wrister through traffic midway through the first period and setting up a Mark Scheifele tally early in the second. Ehlers is off to a nice start to the season, notching two goals and two assists with a plus-4 rating in four games.