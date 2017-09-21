Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores preseason goal Wednesday
Ehlers scored the Jets' lone goal in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Edmonton.
Ehlers took advantage of a back-door pass, which he fired into the back of the net with the man advantage. It was the only highlight in an otherwise disappointing outing for Winnipeg. The winger should get plenty of looks on the power play this upcoming season -- a role in which he recorded five goals and seven helpers in just his second year in the league in 2016-17.
