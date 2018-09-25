Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores preseason OT winner
Ehlers scored two goals -- one on the power play -- while totaling a team-high six shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime preseason win over Calgary.
Ehlers was the only usual top-six forward in the lineup for the Jets, and he stood out among the youngsters and depth options. The 2014 first-rounder struck on the man advantage in the second period before ending the contest with an unassisted tally 30 seconds into overtime.
