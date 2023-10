Ehlers scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss against the Rangers.

Ehlers was helped out by Cole Perfetti and Mark Scheifele at 5:08 of the third period, but Winnipeg wasn't able to hang onto the 2-1 lead. The 27-year-old Ehlers tacked on a plus-1 rating and five shots on goal in his 13:49 of ice time across 17 shifts. After going without a goal in the first six games, he is slowly awakening from his slumber with two goals in the past three outings.