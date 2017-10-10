Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores three goals in win over Oil
Ehlers scored a natural hat trick and recorded an assist, eight shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
After being held off the scoresheet in consecutive games to start the campaign, Ehler broke out against Edmonton on Monday. He's coming off an impressive 25-goal, 64-point campaign and owns the upside to top those marks in his third season in the league. It's also encouraging that he was reunited with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, as that trio has shown incredible chemistry over the past three years.
