Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores twice against Sabres
Ehlers scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength marker in Tuesday's win over Buffalo.
Ehlers had been an assist machine of late, but he was able to find twine Tuesday for the first time in nine contests. The 21-year-old was credited with five shots on goal in a dominant outing that propelled the Jets to their third straight win. His 19 goals and 34 points through 44 games make him one of the more dependable fantasy wingers in the game.
