Ehlers scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Ehlers had gone 10 games without a goal, logging three assists in that span. He made up for the drought with a tally in each of the first two periods, though the Jets couldn't maintain the 2-0 lead he created. Ehlers is up to 18 goals, 39 points, 162 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 55 contests overall, surpassing his 38-point campaign from 45 contests a year ago. His scoring rate is noticeably down, but he's maintained a top-six role this season.